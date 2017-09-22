This suspect is accused of snatching a purse from the shoulder of a 75-year-old woman in the parking lot of a Walmart on Community Road in Poway on Sept. 12.

Ten days after a man snatched a purse from a 75-year-old woman in the parking lot of a Walmart in Poway, investigators released clear images of the suspect, hoping someone recognizes him.

On Sept. 12, at around 12 p.m., an unknown man forcefully took a purse from a victim’s shoulder as she walked in the parking lot of a Walmart at 13425 Community Road and Hilleary Plane, The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said.

The suspect then fled the scene on a skateboard. No one was hurt.

SDSO investigators obtained surveillance photos of the suspect shopping at the Walmart store. The images – two of which are very clear – show a young man in a white shirt emblazoned with the “Titans” logo pushing a shopping cart in the store. He’s wearing a black hat with a yellow star logo, shorts, black shoes and black socks. In the photos, he appears to have short, dark hair.

The crime took place in a busy shopping center that, in addition to the Walmart, also houses the DMV’s Poway office, Vons and Sprouts grocery stores and a Wells Fargo Bank.

Investigators are hoping someone recognizes the suspect and can tell detectives his name and location. Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the Poway Sheriff’s Station at (858) 513-2800 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.