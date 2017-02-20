Two property managers in Poway have been accused of stealing thousands of dollars in rent money from their clients when their business apparently shutdown this month.

Jeff and Jani Allen run Quest Realty and Property Management on Midland Road.

Prashanth Sharma, one of the many landlords said he trusted the company to manage his property. But he has not received his rent money for February.

“My personal damage is more than $5,000. But there are people who have lost far more money," Sharma said.

A civil suit against Quest Realty was filed in January of 2017. The landlord filing the suit claims the company took more than $27,000 of his money.

NBC 7 spoke with multiple clients who said they began noticing problems with payments in late 2015 and early 2016.

“I noticed a couple of rent deposits had gone missing, so I had to follow up with them and it took a few attempts. They were hard to get a hold of," Sharma said.

Those problems outlined in complaint filed by one Quest Realty client with the Bureau of Real Estate.

It was submitted in February with an e-mail trail showing how the client tried to recover rent money that wasn't deposited into his account on time.

He got a short e-mail response saying Quest Realty has filed for bankruptcy.

NBC 7 attempted to reach the company but all of the phone numbers clients have are disconnected.

A sign on the company’s Poway office door stated it’s delinquent on its rent.

Several landlords said they have reached out to local and federal law enforcement to investigate and recoup their money.