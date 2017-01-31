After being closed since Jan. 20, Poway’s Blue Sky Ecological Reserve reopened Tuesday.

Park management confirmed to NBC 7 the wildlife sanctuary closed more than a week ago due to heavy rain.

The 700-acre park has only closed a handful of times during its 25-year history. The decision to close the reserve came from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The City of Poway and County of San Diego also help manage the reserve.

Blue Sky management told NBC 7 the park was scheduled to re-open on Jan. 26, but a strong wind advisory kept gates locked.

The weather did not have a lasting impact on the reserve. Crews cleaned up brush from trails before the park was reopened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.