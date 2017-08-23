Pot Laws Up for Debate in Chula Vista

People living in Chula Vista have filed two petitions aimed at changing the city’s laws on marijuana.

A group called the Association of Cannabis Professionals wants the city to allow both medicinal and recreational marijuana including, taking action on the sale and taxation of cannabis before it becomes legal in California on January 1, 2018.

“I think it's better if the city acts on this quickly and establishes the rules. That way people know what they're following. People know if they're breaking the law," said resident Alfredo Marlas.

Voters approved the use of recreational marijuana in the November 2016 election. California will treat cannabis like alcohol, allowing people 21 and older to legally possess up to an ounce of marijuana and grow six marijuana plants at home.

By 2018, officials in municipalities across California must have crafted regulations and rules governing the emerging legal marijuana market with an estimated annual sales value of $7 billion statewide. California lawmakers are working on creating regulations regarding where and how plants can be grown to guidelines for buds from fields to stores.

State lawmakers and Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration have settled on an array of regulations to protect consumers and public safety while ensuring taxes are collected.

In February, the City of La Mesa began accepting applications for marijuana permits. The city is now attracting investors looking to buy property for recreational sales.

Chula Vista’s City Attorney addressed one of the petitions, saying city-approved conditional use permits will be required for manufacturing, distributing and selling marijuana.

On September 11, the San Diego City Council will meet to discuss the rules surrounding the growing, cultivating and transporting of marijuana.

Full legal sales are expected to roll out later in 2018.