A 29-year-old driver, who suffered serious injuries after slamming into a tree on Spring Street, was found unconscious with marijuana in his car Saturday morning, according to La Mesa police.

The driver was speeding eastbound when he hit the tree and spun out.

The driver had to be cut out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

It’s is unclear if the driver was under the influence.

The crash happened around 11 a.m.