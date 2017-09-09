Three male suspects robbed two marijuana dispensary workers while they were making a transaction in the car of one of the suspects Saturday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

During the deal, just before 4 p.m., the suspects robbed one of the victims at gunpoint, pistol-whipping him in the head. When the other victim came to help, two of the suspects ran away southbound on the 4900 block of Cresita Drive. The third suspect, identified as Malcolm Cloud, 20, stayed at the scene and was arrested.

The first suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, 22-25 years old, 5-foot 10, 140-160 pounds with brown hair. He was wearing a burgundy shirt and jeans. The second suspect was described as dark-skinned, 22 years old, 5-foot 9 and 150 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening cut on his head.

San Diego Police Robbery Detectives are investigating.



