Pot Dispensary Worker Pistol-whipped, Robbed During Transaction - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Pot Dispensary Worker Pistol-whipped, Robbed During Transaction

The robbery happened in the College West neighborhood

By Brie Stimson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pot Dispensary Worker Pistol-whipped, Robbed During Transaction

    Three male suspects robbed two marijuana dispensary workers while they were making a transaction in the car of one of the suspects Saturday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).  

    During the deal, just before 4 p.m., the suspects robbed one of the victims at gunpoint, pistol-whipping him in the head. When the other victim came to help, two of the suspects ran away southbound on the 4900 block of Cresita Drive. The third suspect, identified as Malcolm Cloud, 20, stayed at the scene and was arrested.

    The first suspect is described as a dark-skinned man, 22-25 years old, 5-foot 10, 140-160 pounds with brown hair. He was wearing a burgundy shirt and jeans. The second suspect was described as dark-skinned, 22 years old, 5-foot 9 and 150 pounds. He was wearing dark clothing.

    The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening cut on his head.

    San Diego Police Robbery Detectives are investigating.


    Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices