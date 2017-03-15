Possible Measles Exposure at Two Scripps Health Facilities

A local resident with a confirmed case of measles may have exposed others at two Scripps Health facilities in the North County.

The resident, who had traveled out of the country, visited Scripps Health facilities in Encinitas and Vista, County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) announced Wednesday.

According to HHSA, the possible exposure occurred at Scripps Coastal Medical Center Urgent Care in Vista on March 8, 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. and March 9 from 4 to 7:45 p.m.

The second location for the potential exposure is Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas. That may have occurred from 6 p.m. on March 9 to 8 a.m. on March 10. The second floor in-patient hospital ward may have also been exposed on March 10 from 5:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.

NBC 7 reached out to Scripps Health and received the following statement, which read, in part:

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of our patients and health care workers is our top priority at Scripps. Toward that end, we are working with the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency to reach out to those who may have been exposed to measles at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Coastal Medical Center Vista urgent care."

According to Scripps Health, the patient was admitted into the hospital on March 10 and was diagnosed with measles, based on lab results, on March 13.

Measles develop seven to 21 days after exposure and symptoms usually include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, according to HHSA. A red rash appears on the skin four days after symptoms.

HHSA said the person who has contracted measles is usually contagious four days before the rash appears.

The best way to prevent measles is to get the vaccine, according to County public health officer Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H.

Scripps Health said they are reaching out to the public and to health care workers who may have been exposed.

Anyone who was at those locations during that time frame is asked to reach out to their primary care physician.