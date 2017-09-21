A Federal Grand Jury convicted a San Marcos compliance officer of two counts of perjury on Wednesday for lying about the illegal dumping of portable toilet waste into municipal sewer systems.

Diamond Environmental Services Operations Safety and Compliance Manager Ronald Fabor, 55, told the Grand Jury the first time he heard about Diamond employees illegally dumping sewage from portable toilets into city sewers was the day the company was served a search warrant.



Diamond Environmental Services previously pleaded guilty to mail fraud on June 1 for attempting to avoid paying millions to designated dumping facilities, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Fabor also said he never personally observed Diamond trucks hooked up to illegal sewer connections at the Diamond facility.

He was convicted of perjury on both statements, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal authorities searching the Diamond facility found a diagram of Diamond toilet waste tank hoses with the words "to the sewer lines," according to the indictment.

Fabor is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2018 in front of Judge Roger T. Benitez.

He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a fine of $250,000.

On June 1, Diamond owner Eric De Jong pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the Clean Water Act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In May, Diamond Chief Operating Officer Warren Van Dam pleaded guilty to the same conspiracy.

Both men are scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 13, 2017.