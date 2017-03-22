Conant's home in the gated community of Savona in San Marcos has been bit of a beehive of activity since his arrest yesterday.

Investigators served a search warrant Wednesday at the home of a suspect in nine attempted kidnapping cases in Escondido, confiscating several electronic devices.

Spicer Van Allen Conant's home in the gated community of Savona in San Marcos has been bit of a beehive of activity since his arrest Tuesday.

The 46-year-old is accused of trying to lure seven young girls and two women into his red Mazda convertible. Police said in most cases, he would first ask for directions, than offer to pay them if they rode along.

Two of the nine females did get into the car.

The first reported case occurred last year in May--Conant approached a 15-year-old girl and asked her for directions. The teen ignored him and later reported the incident to police.

Wednesday, Escondido Police Family Protection Unit has been working around the clock to interview potential victims and search the suspect's house for clues.

Conant's expertise in cyber security has Escondido police wanting a peek at his digital media.

"We've been working all night, all day yesterday and all night then into today,” Sgt. Rhett Gann said.

Armed with a search warrant, detectives from the Family Protection Unit did a careful four-hour sweep of Conant's home.

NBC 7 learned that Conant's laptop and desktop computers, and at least one phone were confiscated.

Investigators said they are looking for pictures, text conversations and other digital communication that could support the charges against him.

"I can tell you there isn't anything that stood out that we didn't expect or have a reason to believe was in there," Gann said.

If the confiscated electronics are encrypted or passcode protected, investigators said results could take weeks.

The Escondido Police Family Protection Unit does have two trained code breakers on staff.