San Diego Police are looking for two suspects who stole phones from a victim at gunpoint before fleeing from police - a crime that may be connected to others in the neighborhood.

The incident happened at 41st Street and K Street at approximately 7:14 p.m., police said.

Breaking Girl Pulled from Under Car Near Bay Terraces Schools

Two men between 18 years old and 20 years old robbed two people who came to their home to sell them their cell phones, police told reporters on scene.

During the conversation, one suspect pointed a gun at the victim's torso and demanded their cell phones.

The suspects stole the phones and fled, police said.

At first, it appeared the men went into a nearby house that may have been vacant, though police later learned the men fled the house before police arrived.

Authorities have contacted the owner of the property.

Police on scene said two recent robberies involving fake pizza delivieries may be related to this incident.

No other information was immediately available.