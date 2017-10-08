Police Seek Subway Robbery Suspect

Police reported a man robbed a Lake Murray Subway on Saturday.

At approximately 9:23 p.m., police were called to a Subway after a man approached the cashier with a gun and demanded money, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and the man left, getting into a silver four-door sedan, according to the report.

The car was seen turning onto Navajo Road toward a Walgreens, according to police.

The suspect is described as skinny with dark brown eyes, in his 20s or 30s, and wearing a grey hoodie and black bandana over his face.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the San Diego Police Robbery Detectives unit or Crime Stoppers.