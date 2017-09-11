San Diego police are searching for two men who broke into a woman's apartment in San Diego's Redwood Village neighborhood and held her down as they robbed her.

The home invasion happened shortly before 2:10 a.m. Monday at the victim's apartment in the 5800 block of Ascot Street, a dead-end street south of University Avenue near El Cerrito.

The suspects may have entered her apartment through a bathroom window, police confirmed to NBC 7.

After the robbery, the victim, in her 60s, called police to report the incident.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be examined, although police said she did not appear injured.



Police did not have an exact estimate of what had been stolen.

The woman had a difficult time describing the suspects to police. At this time, all police know is the men were wearing dark clothing, possibly hoodies.

The home invasion is under investigation.

No further information is available. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police.