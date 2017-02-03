Police Searching for Missing Girl in El Cajon

The El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) is searching for a 12-year-old girl from El Cajon.

Andrea Valenzuela was last seen on Jan. 29 in Wells Park, police said.

El Cajon police have listed Valenzuela as a possible runaway, and are using search dogs to locate her. They are also working with Valenzuela's mother to find out where she could have gone.

Valenzuela has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 96 pounds.

Any information should be reported to the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311.