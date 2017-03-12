Police Searching for Missing At-Risk Teen Last Seen in Skyline | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Police Searching for Missing At-Risk Teen Last Seen in Skyline

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Diego Police Department
    Andres Alejandro Vargas

    San Diego Police (SDPD) are searching for a missing, at-risk 16-year-old boy with special needs who was last seen Sunday morning in San Diego's Skyline neighborhood. 

    Andres Alejandro Vargas, 16, was last seen at approximately 11:30 a.m. near Meadowbrook Drive and Black Oak Road, SDPD officers say.

    The boy is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

    He was last seen wearing a black shirt with buffalo print on the front, khacki pants, a black baseball cap with a yellow "P" on the front and red tennis shoes. 

    Police asked anyone with information to call them at (619) 531-2000.

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices