San Diego Police (SDPD) are searching for a missing, at-risk 16-year-old boy with special needs who was last seen Sunday morning in San Diego's Skyline neighborhood.

Andres Alejandro Vargas, 16, was last seen at approximately 11:30 a.m. near Meadowbrook Drive and Black Oak Road, SDPD officers say.

The boy is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with buffalo print on the front, khacki pants, a black baseball cap with a yellow "P" on the front and red tennis shoes.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at (619) 531-2000.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.