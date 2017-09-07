Police Searching For Missing Army Veteran After Finding Abandoned Car

The San Diego Police Department is looking for Julia Jacobson of San Diego, a U.S. Army veteran who they say is missing at at risk.

According to Jacobson's sister, her friends and family have not had any contact with her for five days as of Thursday. She also did not show up to work.

A missing persons report has been filed. Police said they started actively looking for Jacobson Thursday morning.

Jacobson's family says she drives a white Chevy Equinox. Police said on Tuesday her car was found abandoned at 2600 Monroe Avenue.

Jacobson's sister said she works at 7-11. She was last seen Saturday around 6:30 a.m. at the 7-11 at 9609 Aero Drive in the Mission Valley area. She was wearing shorts and flipflop and had her dog, a wheaten terrier, with her.

The family adds she may have been headed to Palm Springs or Big Bear.

Police said the last time anyone heard from Jacobson was around 9:30 p.m. when she texted her friend telling her she was going to the Palm Springs area, but her actual location was unknown.

Jacobson is a white female, approximately 5’7, 150 lbs. She has a tattoo of a crab holding a flower on her hip.

Any information related to the whereabouts of Jacobson should be forwarded to San Diego Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 619-531-2277 or Communications Division at 619-531-2000 reference case #17

For more information, go to the Facebook page Jacobson's sister set up here.