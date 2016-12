Police are searching for a suspect who shot a 20-year-old woman in the face following an argument involving a group of people in an apartment in the Castle neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Marlborough Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect description and the weapon is outstanding.

San Diego Police Mid City Division Detectives are investigating.