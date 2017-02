Three people were found shot in a home in Skyline Saturday afternoon, San Diego police confirm.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., and the house is located at Armacost road and Woodrow Avenue.

There is no word on the conditions of the victims.

The scene is still active and detectives are investigating.

Police have no suspect or motive at this time.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.