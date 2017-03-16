Police Search for Stabbing Suspect Near Balboa Park

San Diego police are searching for a woman with a large knife who allegedly assaulted a man near Balboa Park's dog park Thursday evening.

The incident happened at approximately 6:42 p.m. Thursday near 6th Street and Laurel Street near Balboa Park, police said.

The victim was reported to be bleeding from his hands and head.

Police are staging in the area and looking for at least one suspect, thought to be hiding under a nearby bridge.

Transients are being temporarily removed from the area near Cabrillo Bridge as part of the search.

No other information was available.

