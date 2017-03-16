Police Search for Stabbing Suspect Near Balboa Park | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Police Search for Stabbing Suspect Near Balboa Park

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images/File

    San Diego police are searching for a woman with a large knife who allegedly assaulted a man near Balboa Park's dog park Thursday evening.

    The incident happened at approximately 6:42 p.m. Thursday near 6th Street and Laurel Street near Balboa Park, police said. 

    The victim was reported to be bleeding from his hands and head. 

    Police are staging in the area and looking for at least one suspect, thought to be hiding under a nearby bridge. 

    Transients are being temporarily removed from the area near Cabrillo Bridge as part of the search. 

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices