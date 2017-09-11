Police Search for Missing Veteran Last Seen Near Chollas Lake Park - NBC 7 San Diego
Police Search for Missing Veteran Last Seen Near Chollas Lake Park

The veteran has missed several doctor's appointments.

By Samantha Tatro

    San Diego Police Department
    Johnathan Steven Surmont, 45.

    San Diego police are searching for a missing, at-risk veteran who texted his ex-wife recently that he was in a "rough place" in Los Angeles. 

    Johnathan Steven Surmont, 45, was last near his home on Sunday, Aug. 27 near Chollas Lake Park. 

    Several days later, on Aug. 31, Surmont texted his ex-wife and said he was in a rough place in LA. 

    Then, on Sept. 3, police found Surmont's car in La Jolla. 

    It is unusual for Surmont not to contact his family or friends, police said. The veteran has missed several doctor's appointments. 

    He is described as a 6-foot tall man that weighs 212 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. 

    Any information on Surmont please contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or SDPD Missing Person’s Unit (619) 531-2277.

