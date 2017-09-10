Police Find Missing 9-Year-Old Boy

Police located a reportedly missing 9-year-old boy.

The young boy was with his father the entire time, police said. The incident was a misunderstanding.

The boy was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Sunday near Washington Avenue and Escondido Boulevard.

Witness reports lead police to believe the boy had been abducted.

He has been safely located.

No other information was available.

