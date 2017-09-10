Police Find Missing 9-Year-Old Boy - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Police Find Missing 9-Year-Old Boy

Authorities are treating it as a possible abduction case, based off a witness report

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Find Missing 9-Year-Old Boy

    Police located a reportedly missing 9-year-old boy.

    The young boy was with his father the entire time, police said. The incident was a misunderstanding.  

    The boy was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Sunday near Washington Avenue and Escondido Boulevard. 

    Witness reports lead police to believe the boy had been abducted. 

    He has been safely located. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices