Police Search for Park West Bank Robbery Suspect

San Diego Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank near downtown San Diego on Wednesday.

At approximately 2:52 p.m., a man described to be in his 50’s robbed a Chase Bank on Fifth Avenue and Maple Street, just west of Balboa Park, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The suspect entered the bank and handed the bank teller a note demanding money, then fled on a bicycle, according to police.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a red tank top and long pants, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall.

SDPD robbery detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.