Police Search for At-Risk Elderly Woman
Police Search for At-Risk Elderly Woman

By Anna Conkey

    San Diego Police Department
    Patricia Bradford

    San Diego Police are searching for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen in La Mesa at about 11 a.m. on Monday.

    Patricia Bradford, who has dementia, was last seen at her assisted living home in the 7900 block of Culowee Street in La Mesa.

    Police are actively searching the surrounding areas with the help of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department’s helicopter, ASTREA, said San Diego Chief of Police.

    Bradford was last seen wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. She is 5’1, has curly gray hair, blue eyes and is about 100 lbs.

    Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400.

    Published 2 hours ago

