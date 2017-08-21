Attorney Marissa Marxen's late night work prep early Monday morning...turned into a nightmare

>>> 5445 it was pretty terrifying

While working on her computer inside her Banker's Hill apartment she heard footsteps ...right outside her window....then someone talking to her.

>>> "5913 he was saying is this the second floor? Can you let me in? I'm trying to get

to the second floor. My friend lives there."

The intruder set off Marxen's dog

(dog barking)

The young attorney's mind started racing..

Thinking about the suspect still on the loose...

accused of sexually assaulting a woman after crawling through an apartment window last Thursday in Little Italy....not far from Marxen's home.

Hoping for help...Marxen called 9-11 at 2:24 Monday morning..

A police spokesman told NBC 7 an officer arrived 4 minutes after being dispatched.

Though Marxen's chat log shows from the time she placed the call she was on the phone 19-minutes before an officer arrived.

>>> 5046 just thinking what happened last week to the other woman it coiuld

have easily been a sex assault victim in that 19 minutes that police it took them

to get here.

A woman in Bankers Hill is concerned for her safety and worried about police response times after coming face-to-face with a stranger through her apartment window.

The incident occurred Monday morning at an apartment building on W Ivy and Brant streets.

Marissa Marxen said she was working on her computer late into the early morning hours when she heard footsteps, and then a voice outside her first-floor window.

"He was saying 'Is this the second floor? Can you let me in? I’m trying to get to the second floor. My friend lives there,'" Marxen said.

She told NBC 7, her mind started racing and she thought about the suspect on the loose, accused of sexually assaulting a woman after crawling through an apartment window Thursday in Little Italy.

Hoping for help with the man lurking outside her window, Marxen called 911.

A San Diego Police Department (SDPD) spokesman told NBC 7, an officer arrived four minutes after being dispatched.

But Marxen’s chat log shows from the time she placed the call at 2:24 a.m., she was on the phone for 19 minutes before an officer arrived.

"I’m just thinking what happened last week to the other woman, I could have easily been a sex assault victim in that 19 minutes that it took police to get here," she said.

Marxen said the man lurking around her window also targeted a neighbor as well but police were not able to find him by the time they arrived.

While SDPD touts major crime at historic 40-year lows, response times are something the department is working to improve.