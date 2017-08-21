Police Responding to Hot Prowl Burglary in Serra Mesa

Police have surrounded a home in Serra Mesa for a hot prowl burglary with the victim reportedly still inside Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Angwin Drive near Marathon Drive and Ruffin Road.

According to San Diego police, the victim called police from inside the home while the suspects were possibly still inside.

Police are attempting to get the victim out of the home.

No other information was available.

