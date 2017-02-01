Driver in Police Chase Tries to Flee at San Diego Airport

Driver in Police Chase Tries to Escape at Airport

A driver trying to escape arrest from law enforcement officers drove to the San Diego International Airport and tried to run away on foot.

The chase began on Harbor Boulevard just after 6 a.m.

One man who had just arrived to work saw a car skidding and traveling at a high rate of speed followed by multiple patrol cars.

The suspect was captured near Terminal 1, in the Southwest cargo area. It's located just beyond the first right turn a vehicle can make as it arrives at the Terminal 1 drop off.

Harbor Police Lt. John Forsythe said an officer initially tried to stop the driver after the vehicle ran a red light and made an illegal U-turn on Harbor Boulevard.

The driver was traveling the wrong way on Harbor Boulevard at one point, Forsythe said.

Once he arrived in the area of the airport, the driver jumped out of the car and attempted to flee on foot, he said. Officers used a taser to help get the man into custody, Forsythe said.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.