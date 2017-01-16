A woman was woken by a car crashing into her room at the end of a police pursuit through El Cajon. She was not injured but very shaken. NBC 7’s Chris Chan reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 16, 2017)

A police chase through El Cajon ended when the driver crashed into a house early Monday morning, according to the authorities.

Sheriff's deputies got a call reporting an "armed suspicious person" in the area at about 5:10 a.m. When deputies attempted to pull over a driver matching the vehicle's description, the suspect took off.

Officials pursued the car for less than a minute. At one point, they lost sight of the car and found it about 30 seconds later, deputies said.

The driver ran a red light and ended up barreling into a residential house, near the intersection of North Mollison Avenue and Bradley Street, a few blocks north of Interstate 8, before deputies arrived.

Pursuit Ends With Driver Barreling into House in El Cajon

Nobody was injured in the crash, according to Sheriff's deputies and El Cajon police.

A woman was sleeping inside when the car plowed through her home, pushing a bookshelf towards her bed. She was very shaken but not physically hurt.

The suspect was taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.