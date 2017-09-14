Police No Longer Searching for US Navy SEAL Veteran

San Diego police confirmed they may have found a possible lead in the search for John Surmont, last seen about two weeks ago. NBC 7's Bridget Naso has the story. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017)

San Diego police have located an 18-year veteran U.S. Navy SEAL first reported missing several weeks ago.

John Surmont, 45, a veteran of SEAL Team 3 and a father of three, was last seen Chollas Lake Park on Aug. 27. On Aug. 31, he contacted his ex-wife and said he was in a "rough place" in Los Angeles.

Officers found his car in La Jolla on Sunday, September 3.

On Thursday, a citizen contacted the police department's Missing Persons Unit to report they knew the whereabouts of Surmont.

Search for Missing Navy SEAL Veteran

San Diego police have issued a missing person report for a U.S. Navy SEAL veteran who has not been in contact with his loved ones for almost two weeks. NBC 7's Astrid Solorzano reports. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017)

The person told police they were with him in Los Angeles during the time period he was reported missing.

SDPD's Missing Persons Unit confirmed the information. Police do not know where Surmont currently is, but he is no longer considered at-risk or missing. Police are no longer attempting to find him.