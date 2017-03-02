Police Looking for Three People Accused of Robbing Pedestrian in Skyline: PD | NBC 7 San Diego
Police Looking for Three People Accused of Robbing Pedestrian in Skyline: PD

By Samantha Tatro

    San Diego police (SDPD) are looking for three armed people accused of robbing a pedestrian in San Diego's Skyline neighborhood. 

    The incident happened at approximately 3:21 p.m. Thursday on the 7300 block of Gribble Street, according to SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez. 

    Police did not have details on what happened. No one was injured. 

    The suspects - three teens - are described as between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, last seen wearing red and black basketball gear, police said. 

    The men are still on the run. 

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 23 minutes ago

