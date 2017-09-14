Police Looking for Help Finding Mira Mesa Hit-and-Run Driver

Authorities continue to ask for help finding the driver who struck a man crossing the street in Mira Mesa last month.

San Diego police (SDPD) said the crash happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Aug. 19 in the 10800 block of Camino Ruiz near New Salem Street, off Mira Mesa Boulevard.

A man in his 40s or 50s was crossing New Salem Street southbound. He was in the eastbound lane when a black sedan or coupe-type car struck him. Witnesses described the vehicle as a black sports car. Police do not have a further description of the car.

The car fled the scene and was last seen driving southbound on Camino Ruiz at a high rate of speed. Officers said the driver stopped, reversed, then continued to drive around the victim.

The victim suffered fractures to his skull, pelvis and left leg. He continues to recover from his injuries and is in a rehabilitation facility.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a "domestic" black-colored 2-door car. The car may have some front-end damage.

Police do not have a description of the suspect.

San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 495-7808 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

No further information is available.