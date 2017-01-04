One Kensington resident said she said she was only gone for a matter of hours when she came back and saw her house was a mess.

San Diego police say two recent break-ins in Kensington are likely connected because they happened the same day, around the same time and the thief used the same method to enter the homes.

The victims, who live in the 4900 block of Marlborough Drive and the 4800 block of Edgeware Road, told NBC 7 their back French doors were kicked in on New Year’s Day.

Both victims returned home that afternoon to find a mess. The thief went through drawers, dressers and desks. He stole electronics, jewelry and even family heirlooms.

“It was pretty traumatic. I was angry and I felt violated,” said the victim who lives on Edgeware Road. He did not want to give his identity, still shaken up from the incident.

“That night I didn’t sleep at all. I haven’t slept…we now have an alarm system. I’ve been sleeping a little better with that," he said.

These crimes and other suspicious activity have been buzzing on the neighborhood app called “Nextdoor.” It’s become popular place for residents to report local crimes.

Police agree it’s a good tool, but want to remind neighbors to report the crimes directly to the police department too, because detectives can’t view private posts. Thus, they can’t investigate what they don’t know.

Police said they are still investigating the break-ins and they have not made an arrest.