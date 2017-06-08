San Diego Police are investigating a shooting outside a 24 Huor Fitness gym on Balboa Avenue. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez.

San Diego police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a 24 Hour Fitness gym on Balboa Avenue.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. Thursday at the 24 Hour Fitness Super Sport gym, located on the 7700 block of Balboa Avenue. The location is just east of Interstate 805.

Police say a Nissan Maxima, reported stolen a few hours before the shooting, was found crashed at the gym.

Witnesses at the gym saw the tail end of a shootout between the Maxima and possibly two other cars.

Everyone fled from the scene before police arrived.

Maintenance workers from the Applebees, right across the parking lot, told police they saw a silver or light colored older model Honda Civic and dark colored Toyota Camry taking off from the scene.

It is unclear if anyone was injured. There do not appear to be any victims.

No further information was available.

The shooting remains under investigation.