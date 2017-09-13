Police Investigating Stabbing in Normal Heights

Officers were responding to a report of a stabbing in the Normal Heights area of San Diego Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at 7:55 p.m. on Cherokee and Meade avenues, according to San Diego police.

A man appeared to have been stabbed and was taken to the hospital, police said.

At this time, the extent of his injuries is unknown.

No other information was available.

