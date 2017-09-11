Police are working to piece together the mysterious death of a 37-year-old man at a hotel in Mission Valley.

San Diego police officers found his body with what appears to be trauma on the upper half Monday. They made the grisly discovery on the 600 block of Hotel Circle South in Hotel Iris around 10:50 a.m.

The case is not being investigated as a homicide, said police. But the discovery of the body is considered suspicious because of the apparent physical trauma.

The hotel is located just south of Interstate 8, near the UC San Diego Medical Center.

No other information was immediately available.

