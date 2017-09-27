A man who died after a brutal assault in the Manzanita Canyon homeless encampment was identified Wednesday, police confirmed.

Sonny Ray Gonzalez, 29, of San Diego has been identified as the victim of the fatal attack, according to San Diego police. An active investigation into the man's killing is underway.

SDPD officers discovered Gonzalez bleeding from a wound in his upper torso Monday after an assault near Manzanita Drive and Snowdrop Street in the Azalea and Hollywood Park neighborhood, according to San Diego police.

Monday night, police were called to the scene around 9 p.m. They found him lying unconscious in the canyon east of the Interstate 805 and State Route 15 connector, north of State Route 94.

Officers administered first aid while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Paramedics then rushed the man to a nearby hospital.

Gonzalez did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, confirmed SDPD officers.

At the encampment, police also found an injured woman wounded in her upper torso. She was transported to Mercy Hospital after the assault. There was no update available on her condition.

A suspect was spotted fleeing the canyon with a different woman, according to SDPD's Homicide detectives. Investigators have not released a possible motive for the killing.

Anyone with information related to the homicide can speak with the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619)531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477. No further details were currently available.