Carlsbad's Hosp Grove Park where police were investigating the report of a carjacking.

Carlsbad police were investigating the carjacking of a military veteran in Hosp Grove Park early Friday.

Officers were called to Monroe Road near El Camino Real at 5:20 a.m.

Police say the veteran was getting into his parked truck when someone went up to him, demanded the truck, took it, and drove away.

No weapon was used, police said. The truck’s owner was not injured.

Police were on the lookout for a black, Dodge 250 pickup truck with purple heart plates.

The area where the carjacking occurred is a park known for its extensive hiking trail located in the northern area of Carlsbad.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.