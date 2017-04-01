Images from the scene of a deadly traffic crash involving a pedestrian walking his dog on Oct. 30, 2015.

Police have opened a homicide investigation after responding to a report of shots fired in in the 3200 block of 44th Street Saturday evening.

Police arrived to find a trail of blood and evidence of gunshots, but no victim.

Shortly after police got calls from local hospitals about possible victims injured, but officers don’t know if the victims are related to the shooting. At least one of the victims may have died.

"I was in my room and I heard gunshots, they were kind of loud and it was like five I think,” 13-year-old neighbor Klarissa Barrientos tells NBC 7. “I was scared because like this has never happened here and like I'm afraid it's going to happen again, maybe."

One of the victims may have died and the other may be in critical condition, police say.

Officers are investigating to try top figure out exactly what happened.