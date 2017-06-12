Police Chase Leads to Arrests in National City

An eight-minute police pursuit that began on Interstate 94 West ended in National City with two arrests Monday morning.

At approximately 3:20 a.m., police said they began pursuing a vehicle on the I-94 in Lemon Grove when the vehicle transitioned to the southbound Interstate 805.

With La Mesa Police, California Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Department in pursuit, the driver of the vehicle attempted to do a U-turn on the freeway, but instead crashed over the side of the freeway into large bushes.

Police said both vehicle occupants, a male and female, were taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle is undetermined at this time.

No further information was available.