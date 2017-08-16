Driver of Stolen SUV Leads Police on Pursuit in Carson Area

The driver of a stolen white SUV was leading authorities on a pursuit in the Carson area Wednesday, weaving into opposite lanes and reaching speeds of 90 mph on surface streets.

At one point, the driver stuck his head out the window, apparently exchanging words with sheriff's deputies.

As he continued trying to evade police, he entered a dock at the Port of Los Angeles, driving erratically as he went around in circles trying to make his way out.

