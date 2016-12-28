Police are asking the public's help in identifying a teenage boy injured in a crash on Christmas Eve.

The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 24 on Imperial Avenue and South 47th Street in Lincoln Park.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), the teenager had been riding a bicycle northbound on South 47th Street when he was struck by a vehicle.

He hit his head on the curb and suffered a serious injury, police said. He was not wearing a helmet.

Police did not find any form of identification on the teenager and were unable to gain access to the teenager's phone. They could not find a match through fingerprints or facial recognition.

There have been no missing person or runaway juvenile reports found that may be related to this case.

The teenager is believed to be 15 to 19 years old. He is currently at Scripps Mercy Hospital on 5th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD.