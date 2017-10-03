Police Activity Underway at Costco in Mission Valley

#SDPD at #Costco in Mission Valley after a report of a possible shooting. We're gathering info now. #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/yFcSgqPUXp

Police activity is underway at a Costco in Mission Valley, after a report of a possible shooting Tuesday night.

A security guard called the police to report shots fired, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A man appears to have been carrying a gun in his hand, when he tripped and it accidentally went off, said police. It was not yet clear whether the bullet struck him.

The driver of a white Chevy Tahoe or Suburban went to the man and helped him collect his things before they drove off together, according to police.

SDPD officers are actively searching for the suspects because a gun went off in public, posing a safety threat.

No other information was immediately available.

