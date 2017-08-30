Police Activity Shuts Down West Bound I-78 in Vista

Police activity shut down the west bound Interstate 78 near Emerald Drive in Vista Wednesday.

All lanes were closed and drivers were diverted onto Emerald Drive during rush hour traffic, confirmed California Highway Patrol (CHP). The incident happened around 5:10 p.m.

A Sig Alert was issued for a traffic advisory in the area. According to the alert, drivers may expect delays up to two hours.

The lanes were reopened and the Sig Alert was canceled just before 6 p.m.

For immediate updates, visit NBC 7's traffic page. No other information was immediately available.