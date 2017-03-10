Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Escondido: PD

A number of police officers converged on a neighborhood in Escondido Friday morning as officials investigated an officer-involved shooting.

The Escondido Police Department (EPD) confirmed an officer-involved shooting happened in the 300 block of James Street. The investigation is underway and no further details about what happened were immediately released.

EPD Lt. Justin Murphy said details are forthcoming.

For now, police have crime scene tape blocking traffic to James Street, near Valley Parkway.

An NBC 7 news crew has confirmed medics were dispatched to the location just before 8 a.m.

Orange Glen Elementary School is less than a mile from the scene.

Escondido School District officials tell NBC 7 they have been in contact with the police but have no reason for a lockdown.

Principal Rick Ausby said he was aware of an incident outside of the school and spoke with two officers who told him it involved a medical emergency.

There is no danger to the school at this time, he said.

The community has been on edge since Tuesday, when a driver was caught in the crossfire of a gang shooting.

Cathy Kennedy, 55, was shot in the head while driving east on Grand Avenue around 9 p.m. Police said Kennedy was returning home from church function when she was struck by a stray bullet, causing her to lose control of the car and crash into a parked vehicle.

The suspects have not been identified yet. Escondido police have asked the public for help to solve the crime.

Escondido Police say they have talked to City staff and they are cracking down on registered gang members.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.