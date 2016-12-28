A group of San Diegans aboard a fishing boat Tuesday got lucky when they spotted a rare sight: a pod of orcas, just miles off the La Jolla coastline.
Captain Brian and First Mate Carl of a Coletta Sport Fishing boat first saw the pod while on a charter three to four miles off the shore.
Brian said he has been fishing in San Diego for more than 30 years and has never seen a pod of killer whales in San Diego waters.
He said he was surprised at how elusive and boat shy they were.
The animals were only nearby the boat for a few seconds before they continued on.
Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago