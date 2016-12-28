Fishing Boat Spots Pod of Orcas Spotted Miles off La Jolla Shore | NBC 7 San Diego
Fishing Boat Spots Pod of Orcas Spotted Miles off La Jolla Shore

By Samantha Tatro

    In this raw video, courtesy of Coletta Sport Fishing, orcas swim off the San Diego shore. (Published 14 minutes ago)

    A group of San Diegans aboard a fishing boat Tuesday got lucky when they spotted a rare sight: a pod of orcas, just miles off the La Jolla coastline. 

    Captain Brian and First Mate Carl of a Coletta Sport Fishing boat first saw the pod while on a charter three to four miles off the shore. 

    Brian said he has been fishing in San Diego for more than 30 years and has never seen a pod of killer whales in San Diego waters. 

    He said he was surprised at how elusive and boat shy they were.

    The animals were only nearby the boat for a few seconds before they continued on.  

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

