A plastic surgeon from La Jolla pleaded not guilty to two counts of intentionally distributing private images in court Monday, confirmed the City Attorney's office.

Dr. Mark Mofid practices cosmetic, facial, plastic and reconstructive surgery in the La Jolla and San Diego areas, focused on natural-looking aesthetic improvement, according to his website.

Mofid's readiness conference is set for Aug. 14 in Department 9 at 8:45 a.m., said Gerry Braun, the Chief of Staff at the City Attorney's office.

There is no history of disciplinary actions on his records, stated the Medical Board of California.