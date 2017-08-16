This morning we removed plaque in @HortonPlazaPark honoring Jefferson Davis. Monuments to bigotry have no place in #SanDiego - or anywhere! pic.twitter.com/FoXPALk98H

A plaque recognizing a highway named in honor of the president of the Confederacy was removed Wednesday in San Diego, California.

The plaque was located in San Diego’s Horton Plaza Park, an estimated 2,000 miles away from Davis’ birthplace in Fairview, Kentucky.

In Baltimore, Maryland, Confederate monuments were quietly removed and hauled away on trucks early Wednesday, days after a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia that was sparked by plans to take down a similar statue there.



In San Diego City, Council member Chris Ward (District 3) announced the plaque's removal Wednesday via social media. His Tweet included a photo of the place where the plaque used to be located.

"While some may see many sides to this issue, monuments to bigotry have no place in San Diego," Ward said, adding the removal of the plaque is a small but "critically important step" to keep the city as an inclusive place.

The plaque was a marker along the Jefferson Davis Highway.

In the early 1900s, the United Daughters of the Confederacy proposed a memorial highway that would stretch from Miami to Los Angeles.

The Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway was designed to rival the Lincoln Highway. It would be composed of five highways and run along the southern border of the U.S. The highways included the Borderland Trail that ran through San Diego from Los Angeles to El Paso, Texas.

Eventually, the Jefferson Davis National Highway was divided into numbered highways - U.S. 1, U.S. 15, U.S. 29, U.S. 80, U.S. 90, etc, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration.