Pickup Truck Fire Wakes Up Fairmount Park Residents

An early morning fire woke up residents in Fairmount Park Thursday.

According to San Diego Police (SDPD) a pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived on 38th Street, near Ash Street, about 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to any buildings.

SDPD said the fire is not being investigated as an arson.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

