Pickup Truck Fire Wakes Up Fairmount Park Residents

By NBC 7 Staff

    An early morning fire woke up residents in Fairmount Park Thursday.

    According to San Diego Police (SDPD) a pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived on 38th Street, near Ash Street, about 2:30 a.m.

    Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to any buildings.

    SDPD said the fire is not being investigated as an arson.

    No injuries were reported.

    No other information was available.

    Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

