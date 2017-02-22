A pickup truck caught on fire at southbound Interstate 163 near Robinson and University Avenue amid rush traffic on Wednesday, confirmed California Highway Patrol (CHP).

At about 4:23 p.m., there were several reports of a white pickup truck billowing smoke. San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the scene, said CHP Officer Robert Cantano.

When they arrived, crews found the truck fully engulfed in flames. CHP officer Cantano says no one was injured in the fire.

Check NBC 7's traffic page for instant updates on traffic congestion on the I-163 around the truck fire and surrounding areas.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.