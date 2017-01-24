Philip Rivers Named to NFL’s Pro Bowl | NBC 7 San Diego
Philip Rivers Named to NFL’s Pro Bowl

Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Philip Rivers Named to Sixth Pro Bowl

By Matt Hoffman

    SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 01: Philip Rivers #17 of the San Diego Chargers smiles as he warms up before a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Qualcomm Stadium on September 1, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers was named to his sixth Pro Bowl Tuesday. He joins Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward and running back Melvin Gordon for 2017.

    But the NFL tells NBC 7 instead of being introduced as San Diego Chargers, Rivers, Hayward, and Gordon will all be announced as Los Angeles Chargers during the Pro Bowl.

    The team played in San Diego for the entire 2016 season, and won’t play in Los Angeles County until next season.

    Rivers replaces Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger on the AFC roster who is out due to injury. Originally selected a second alternative, Rivers is expected to compete in this year’s event. Rivers declined the 2014 and 2015 Pro Bowls due to injuries and personal reasons.

    Rivers threw for 4,386 yards in 2016; his 33 touchdown passes rank fourth out of all quarterbacks.

