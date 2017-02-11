Rain or Shine: Padres Host Celebrate San Diego Rally

Rain or shine, San Diego sports teams gathered at Petco Park Saturday to celebrate America's Finest City and the teams and fans that still call it home.

With the Chargers long gone, the San Diego Padres organized the "Celebrate San Diego Rally" Saturday. The gates at Petco Park opened at 10 a.m.; the rally was planned from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Although locals awakened to showers and gloomy skies Saturday, organizers at Petco Park confirmed the celebration was still on -- rain or shine.

The Padres posted a short video of crews setting up the party bright and early:

The event was hosted by the Padres, with help from elected officials, community leaders and other local sports organizations and colleges to give San Diego sports fans a chance celebrate the teams that still call San Diego home.

Joining the Padres for the rally were the San Diego Gulls, San Diego Sockers, San Diego State Aztecs, University of San Diego Toreros, Cal State University of San Marcos, and the University of California San Diego Tritons.

The free public event featured special appearances by athletes and leaders who call America's Finest City home, including Padres Hall of Famers Trevor Hoffman and Randy Jones, Padres Manager Andy Green, former Chargers Nick Hardwick and Rolf Benirschke, San Diego Gulls Head Coach Dallas Eakins, San Diego Police Department Chief Shelley Zimmerman, and many more.

"Those of us fortunate enough to call San Diego home know exactly how special this city is," said Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler. "We are proud to join forces with so many local leaders in a celebration of our community on February 11."

"It’s a chance for the community to come out and celebrate with our sports legends and celebrate all the greatness that San Diego has to offer," Padres Senior Vice President of Marketing Wayne Portello told NBC 7.

Fans who attended the rally also had a chance to score sweet swag, including a free Padres hat. Fans could also bring their old Chargers gear and trade it in for a $25 vouchers to the Padres Team Store.

The party at Petco Park also included live music, games, a kids zone, photo booths, a chance to pose for pictures with team mascots and more.

The Park at the Park's whiffle ball field was also open for playing, and the Padres Hall of Fame also opened so fans could brush up on some Friars facts and history.