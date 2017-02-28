Petco Park Flooded in Storm

Monday's storm caused water to rise over the field at Petco Park.

Just as ground crews started the process of laying down sod in downtown San Diego's Petco Park on Monday, the rain began to fall.

Soon, the storm won the battle and the water filled the field, creating a muddy pond where baseball players normally stand.

Paul Wizikowski witnessed the flooding at the ballpark and posted this photo on Twitter. He wrote: "Rain delay @PetcoPark, don't get to say that often in SoCal!"

The San Diego Padres are currently at Spring Training in Peoria, Arizona, so they won't have to wade through the water at Petco Park to play ball. The 2017 Padres Home Opener is on April 7 -- plenty of time for that field to be in ship-shape for baseball season.

Monday's winter storm broke rainfall records in San Diego County.